-$2.08 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings per share of ($2.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.13). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

BPMC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. 377,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

