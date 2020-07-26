$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Univar posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Univar by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 1,843,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 162.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

