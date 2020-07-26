$228.01 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $228.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $563.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.44 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Shares of PRTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 3,300,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,206. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 34.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,666,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,320 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

