$348.02 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $348.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $354.40 million. Lumentum posted sales of $404.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.15.

Shares of LITE traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. 929,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,796. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

