$52.50 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce sales of $52.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.30 million to $221.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.28 million, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 99,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

