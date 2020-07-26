$83.88 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report sales of $83.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.51 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $111.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $411.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.07 million, with estimates ranging from $367.87 million to $426.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 527,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

