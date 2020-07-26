AC3 (AC3) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $145,816.05 and approximately $10.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

