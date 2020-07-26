ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Reaches $796,129.34 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $796,129.34 and $250.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,826,091 coins and its circulating supply is 84,684,081 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

