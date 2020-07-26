Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALK opened at $35.06 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

