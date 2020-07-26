All Sports Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $692,405.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

