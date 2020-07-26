Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 129.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $358,151.69 and approximately $359.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.01915948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00194017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116939 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,231,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

