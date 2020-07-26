Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE MO opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

