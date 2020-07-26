American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $95.33 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

