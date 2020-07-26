Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $992,767.55 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $992,767.55 and $27,402.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.80 or 0.05220644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00057260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031406 BTC.

AMN is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,640,413 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

