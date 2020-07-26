AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB raised AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. AMS AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.19.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

