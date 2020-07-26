Analysts Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $357.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $381.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ePlus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,782. The firm has a market cap of $985.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

