Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.64. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 232,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

