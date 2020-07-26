Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,681,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 878,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,955 shares. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

