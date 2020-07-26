Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,681,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 878,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,955 shares. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit