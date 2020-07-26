Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,044. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,275. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

