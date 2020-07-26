Analysts Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 35,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,462. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit