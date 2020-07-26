Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,343.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Godaddy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Godaddy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Godaddy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

