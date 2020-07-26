Analysts Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

IR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,427,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,537. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

