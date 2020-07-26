Analysts Expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.83). On Deck Capital posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Several analysts have commented on ONDK shares. BTIG Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

ONDK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,404. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 2,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 482,102 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

