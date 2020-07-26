Analysts Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 927,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,552,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

