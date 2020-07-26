Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $11.20

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

