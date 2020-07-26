Analysts Set AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Target Price at $18.67

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 136,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,607. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AxoGen by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

