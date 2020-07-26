Analysts Set Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target at $39.00

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TATYY. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of TATYY stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

