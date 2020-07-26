Apex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,862.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Apex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $77,862.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.