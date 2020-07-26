Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.