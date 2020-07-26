ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

