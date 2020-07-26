ATBCoin Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $29,571.85 and $26,614.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,904.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.79 or 0.02501702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00614244 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

