Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

