Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00017350 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $170,354.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

