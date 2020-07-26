Atonomi Trading 371.5% Higher Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 242.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 371.5% higher against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $370,252.81 and $144.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

