AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Jul 26th, 2020

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

