Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.
AVBH stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.69.
Avidbank Company Profile
