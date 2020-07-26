Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.

AVBH stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

