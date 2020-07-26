Axe Price Tops $0.24 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. In the last week, Axe has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000610 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

