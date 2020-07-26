Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $258.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $258.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

