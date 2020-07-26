Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Achieves $185.16 Billion

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion and approximately $21.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $10,039.07 on popular exchanges including OEX, Tidex, Vebitcoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.45 or 0.02504671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00608375 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,443,568 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

