Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BDIC remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

