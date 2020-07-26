Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $5.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $311.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $841.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.