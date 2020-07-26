Bluzelle 1-Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $13.77 and $24.68. Bluzelle has a market cap of $15.51 million and $1.80 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,289,420 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

