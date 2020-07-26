Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 619,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,440. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

