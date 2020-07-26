Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Green Plains Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%.

GPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 33,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,466. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

