Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post $7.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

PIRS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 232,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,179. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,345,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,663 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

