Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report sales of $470.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $464.50 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $471.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 890,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,583,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 285,809 shares in the last quarter.

BWXT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 342,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,450. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

