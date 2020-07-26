Brokerages Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $629.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.