Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.04). Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,260,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,169. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

