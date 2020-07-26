Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,493 shares of company stock worth $5,057,044. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

