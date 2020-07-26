Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

SQNS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,001. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

